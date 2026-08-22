Araghchi mocks US 'crushing' economic operation claim

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi on Saturday reacted to Washington's claim of launching the most crushing economic operation in history, saying the repeated US strategy was doomed to failure.

In a post on X, Araghchi wrote, "14 years ago: Most crippling sanctions in history. Failed."

"8 years ago: Maximum pressure. Failed."

"5 months ago: Unconditional surrender. Failed."

"Today: Most crushing economic operation ever. Bound to fail," he underlined.

"We have seen this movie before. Same bull. Different bullies," Araghchi concluded.

MNA