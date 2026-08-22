  1. Politics
Aug 22, 2026, 7:51 AM

Araghchi mocks US 'crushing' economic operation claim

Araghchi mocks US 'crushing' economic operation claim

TEHRAN, Aug. 22 (MNA) – Iran's foreign minister said the United States had already failed with "crippling sanctions," "maximum pressure" and "unconditional surrender," and would fail again with its latest economic offensive.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi on Saturday reacted to Washington's claim of launching the most crushing economic operation in history, saying the repeated US strategy was doomed to failure.

In a post on X, Araghchi wrote, "14 years ago: Most crippling sanctions in history. Failed." 

"8 years ago: Maximum pressure. Failed." 

"5 months ago: Unconditional surrender. Failed." 

"Today: Most crushing economic operation ever. Bound to fail," he underlined. 

"We have seen this movie before. Same bull. Different bullies," Araghchi concluded. 

MNA 

News ID 247141

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