  1. Politics
Aug 22, 2026, 7:31 AM

Pezeshkian congratulates Bangladesh’s newly elected president

Pezeshkian congratulates Bangladesh’s newly elected president

TEHRAN, Aug. 22 (MNA) – Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has congratulated Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on his election as the 23rd President of Bangladesh, expressing Iran’s readiness to deepen longstanding ties.

In his message on Friday, President Pezeshkian said the confidence placed by Bangladesh’s lawmakers and parliamentarians in President Alamgir’s commitment, vision and record in supporting democracy could open a new chapter of stability, prosperity and progress for the Bangladeshi people.

He stressed Iran’s firm determination to strengthen the two countries’ longstanding and brotherly relations and expand comprehensive cooperation in bilateral, regional and international fields.

President Pezeshkian also wished Alamgir success in carrying out his new responsibilities and expressed hope that the people of Bangladesh would enjoy peace, prosperity and well-being.

The Iranian president emphasized that Tehran views closer cooperation with Bangladesh as an opportunity to further develop relations across multiple areas.

MNA/President.ir

News ID 247140

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