“Eid of renewing allegiance” marked at Tehran Vali-e Asr Sq.

TEHRAN, Aug. 22 (MNA) – On eve of beginning of Imamate of Imam Mahdi (AS), a public gathering called "Eid al-Bay'at (Renewing Allegiance)" was held at Tehran’s Vali-e Asr Square on Friday with the participation of people from various walks of life.

According to reports, the ninth day of the month of Rabi' al-Awwal is the anniversary of the beginning of the Divine Leadership (Imamate) of the twelfth and the Savior of our time; Imam Mahdi (May God Hasten His Reappearance). In addition, it is also the day to renew the oath of allegiance to him.