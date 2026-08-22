Georgia refuses to join EU sanctions against Iran

Georgia has declined to join the latest sanctions adopted by the European Union against Iran, declaring that its international political actions are guided exclusively by national interests, reports the Georgian news agency Interpressnews (IPN).

Ruling Georgian Dream member of parliament Tengiz Sharmanashvili said that Georgia will not support any policy that runs counter to its own national priorities.

“Whether Georgia will join any resolution or take steps related to international politics is determined by only one criterion: whether it is in Georgia’s interests at that moment or not,” Sharmanashvili said.

He added that if a decision contradicts those interests, “we do not care at all whose interests it serves afterwards”, according to the IPN report.

MNA