Turkey seeks Interpol red notice for Netanyahu

Turkiye has requested an Interpol red notice for Israeli regime's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Afek Moskovitch over the Gaza-bound Global Freedom Flotilla case, Justice Minister Akın Gurlek said in a post on X.

Gurlek said arrest warrants were issued for the two on July 14 on charges including “genocide”, and that the Interior Ministry had been asked to initiate the international search process.

He said the case before Istanbul’s 11th Heavy Penal Court involves 35 defendants and relates to the armed intervention against civilians delivering humanitarian aid to Gaza in international waters.

Netanyahu and Moskovitch are also being tried on charges including crimes against humanity, torture, intentional injury, deprivation of liberty, property damage, aggravated robbery and hijacking of transport vehicles. No further information has been provided regarding Moskovitch.

“We will not allow the crimes committed in Gaza to be covered up or the perpetrators to be shielded by impunity,” Gurlek wrote on X.

MNA