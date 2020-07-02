FM Zarif hopes for developing ties with Belarus

In a message sent to the Foreign Minister of Belarus Vladimir Makei on Thu., Zarif emphasized the development of amicable and friendly ties with Belarus.

Emphasizing the development of ties with Belarus based on determination and will of leaders of the two countries, Zarif expressed hope for the development and progress in all areas of mutual concerns.

In his message, Foreign Minister Zarif congratulated the National Day of Belarus to the foreign minister, government and people of this country.

While wishing good health and evermore success to his Belorussian counterpart, Iranian foreign minister stressed the need to take advantage of many opportunities and capacities in bilateral relations.

