Iran-US talks in Oman

The negotiations between Iran and Washington in April 2025 occurred after the United States withdrew from the JCPOA (Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action) in May 2018. This round of talks was held indirectly in Muscat, with the participation of Abbas Araghchi, Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister, and Steve Witkoff, the U.S. envoy. Both sides described the negotiation process as effective and constructive. The discussions between Tehran and Washington are ongoing, and the outcome is important to both parties.