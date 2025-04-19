Italy voices readiness to contribute to ME peace

Publishing a photo of himself and his Omani counterpart, Tajani wrote on X, "I thanked the Foreign Minister @badralbusaidi for Oman's constructive role in mediating between the US and Iran over the Iranian nuclear program."

He added that Italy will host high-level talks in Rome to facilitate a positive solution.

"Italy is ready to give its contribution to peace and stability in the Middle East," he declared.

The second round of talks between Tehran and Washington is set to be held indirectly, the same format as the first round of talks.

