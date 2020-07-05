Suez Canal to be replaced by Chabahar corridor: official

He made the remarks on Sunday, noting that Iran is considered a terminal in the middle of the world due to its strategic geography.

He went on to say that Iran, especially from the port of Chabahar is capable of connecting east to west and north to south on a global scale.

Referring to the plans put forward by members of The Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) with a focus on the Russian port of Astrakhan, Kurdi maintained, “The project to replace the Suez Canal from Mumbai to Hamburg and St. Petersburg, which includes the Astrakhan, Anzali, Chabahar, and Nhava Sheva (India) will make a significant time difference for transiting goods, reducing it from 38 to 14 to 16 days.

