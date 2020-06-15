Sistan-Baluchestan prov. exports over $235mn products in two months: official

Deputy Head of Sistan and Baluchestan Industry, Mine and Trade Organization Mohammad Rafi Soltanzadeh made the remarks on Mon. and said that $235,612,674 worth of non-oil goods was exported via customs and border marketplaces of this province in the first two months of the current year.

Some 236,724 tons of non-oil goods, valued at $235,612,674, were exported from customs, borders marketplaces of this province and also Chabahar Free Zone.

He went on to say that total volume of goods exported this southern province registered a 16 percent growth as compared to the same period of last year.

Construction materials [cement], fresh fruits, raw peas, sulfurs, dates, summer crops, detergents, bitumen and ceramic products were of the main products exported via this province to other countries, he stressed.

These products were exported from Sistan and Baluchestan province to the neighboring countries including Pakistan, Afghanistan, Turkey, Kuwait, United Arab Emirates as well as other countries, the deputy head of provincial industry, mine and trade organization added.

