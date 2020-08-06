Iranian ports ink sister agreements with 40 ports worldwide

Chief Executive of Ports and Maritime Organization (PMO) Mohammad Rastad made the remarks on Wed. and added, “trade ports are the most important criterion and indicator of activation of economy of a country.”

He went on to say that activities in Iranian ports do not stop even for a moment, offering quality loading and unloading services to incoming and outgoing vessels.

The Islamic Republic of Iran has many capabilities and capacities in maritime sector, the issue of which is paid due attention in the international arena, Rastad stressed.

Turning to Iran’s maritime transport fleet, he added, “the maritime transport fleet of the Islamic Republic of Iran is considered as one of the largest fleets in the world, so that country’s ports enjoy the capacity of about 250 million tons per year.”

In addition, the Islamic Republic of Iran is considered one of the important countries in the maritime field in the International Maritime Organization (IMO), he said.

All Iranian ports are busy active round-the-clock, for example, Imam Khomeini (RA) Port is busy in the field of loading and unloading basic goods, deputy roads minister highlighted.

Given its high capability and capacity, Iranian ports have inked sisterhood agreements with more than 40 ports in the world, he added.

