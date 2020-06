The trilateral talks between Iranian President Hassan Rouhani, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyeb Erdogan will be held on Wednesday via videoconference as part of the Astana Process, according to the Kremlin spokesman.

This is the first time that this important meeting is to be held through videoconference.

The meeting was scheduled to be hosted by Tehran in March 2020, but was postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak.

