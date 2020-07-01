Peace in Syria to be achieved: Zarif

In a tweet on Wednesday, Iran's Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif referred to the meeting attended by leaders of the Astana Process and wrote, “Just concluded very constructive (virtual) summit of the Astana Process, hosted by President Hassan Rouhani. Parties agreed to continue coordination among the three guarantors, focusing on tension reduction, political process & humanitarian relief. Peace in Syria will be achieved.”

Presidents of the Islamic Republic of Iran, the Russian Federation, and the Republic of Turkey issued a joint statement on Wednesday, emphasizing their strong commitment to the sovereignty, independence, unity and territorial integrity of Syria.

FA/FNA 13990411000991