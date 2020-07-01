  1. Politics
Jul 1, 2020, 7:15 PM

Peace in Syria to be achieved: Zarif

Peace in Syria to be achieved: Zarif

TEHRAN, Jul. 01 (MNA) – Iran's Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said on Wednesday that peace will be achieved in Syria.

In a tweet on Wednesday, Iran's Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif referred to the meeting attended by leaders of the Astana Process and wrote, “Just concluded very constructive (virtual) summit of the Astana Process, hosted by President Hassan Rouhani. Parties agreed to continue coordination among the three guarantors, focusing on tension reduction, political process & humanitarian relief. Peace in Syria will be achieved.”

Presidents of the Islamic Republic of Iran, the Russian Federation, and the Republic of Turkey issued a joint statement on Wednesday, emphasizing their strong commitment to the sovereignty, independence, unity and territorial integrity of Syria.

FA/FNA 13990411000991

News Code 160436

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 6 + 4 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News