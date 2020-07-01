Iran not to tolerate political harm on JCPOA: Rouhani

He made the remarks in a cabinet session on Wednesday.

"Iran has always adhered to and will abide by its political, legal and moral obligations" said Rouhani, adding, "So far, the United States’ action against JCPOA has been economic, but if it wants to take political action, Iran will not tolerate it and will take a decisive action."

He also stressed that the government's discourse has been moderation in the country and constructive interaction in the world, and the video conference this evening with the presidents of Russia and Turkey can be regarded as a manifestation of constructive interaction in the world."

Emphasising the need to strengthen the discourse of moderation in the domestic field, the President said, "We do not accept extremism inside the country and we know that it will be to the detriment of the country, and in this regard, we ask all friends to choose the path of unity, interaction and kindness in this complex and difficult situation."

Rouhani stated, "Today is the day of unity and cohesion and we must stand together. Making a mountain out of a molehill is not a skill, and on their side, making a molehill out of a mountain is not moral. The country is facing difficult problems due to sanctions and coronavirus, and we must all work together to solve these problems."

In another part of his speech, the President emphasised that today, is the day of work and effort at the same time, adding, "We must follow the advice of the Holy Quran to the Prophet of Islam (PBUH) that we must seek refuge in God from unjust words."

Rouhani continued, "We have made great achievements in pursuing a constructive dialogue with the world and establish bilateral and trilateral relations with countries around the region and the world. One of the important achievements in this regard was the JCPOA agreement, which could benefit the region and the world."

The president stated, "The Zionists, the reactionaries in the region and the American extremists were angry with the nuclear deal, and these three reasons joined together and harmed the agreement with a politically weak person in the United States taking office."

Rouhani stated, "Constructive interaction was a path that was able to provide a wide range of cooperation between Iran and countries in the region and the world. In this regard, our country's close relations with Russia and China is different from the past and today, we are together in all regional and global issues."

Referring to the measures taken to address the problem of housing and rents, the president said, "In this regard, we have taken the first step in the National Task Force for Fighting Coronavirus and set a framework for rents in Tehran, metropolises and cities was determined."

Rouhani pointed out, "The government has taken important steps in providing people’s essentials, including the provision of rials and currency for the manufacture of goods, and the Central Bank and the Plan and Budget Organisation have taken very important measures in this regard."

The President added, "We are also witnessing very good developments in the industrial and mining sectors, so that large industrial and mining projects were inaugurated and put into operation these days."

Emphasising that people should know that the government will do its best to solve the problems, Rouhani said, "The government has had great success in controlling coronavirus, providing facilities and producing the required products, but at the same time, we have repeatedly emphasised that gatherings are a great danger for the spread of this disease, and the way to deal with this virus is to change our lifestyle as long as this virus exists, and there is no way other than observing physical distance and using masks."

The president also expressed his condolences over the fire at a medical centre in Tehran, and expressed his condolences over the loss of a number of people and medical staff, and wished the injured a speedy recovery.

In another part of his speech, Rouhani described the downing of our country's passenger Airbus on July 3, 1988 by a US aircraft carrier as a criminal act and said, "Such actions are part of American behaviour, which it has been pursuing against the Iranian nation until today."

ZZ/4962977