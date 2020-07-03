Europeans’ wrong policies to kill JCPOA: Kharrazi

“The US’ efforts in the UNSC for the extension of the arms embargo against Iran and the recent measure by the E3 in the International Atomic Energy Agency as well as the suspicious moves by the Agency’s head will never have a deterrent effect, but it definitely will lead to the destruction of the JCPOA,” Kamal Kharrazi said on Friday.

Now that director-general of the IAEA has met Brian Hook, US representative for Iran affairs, shows the extent of Mr. Grossi's dependence and lack of independence that he is recklessly coordinating his actions with the conspiracy center against Iran, he said, noting that the meeting reveals from where Mr. Grossi is taking orders and where the action of the three European countries has been planned.

Noting that the Islamic Republic will never give in to the pressures imposed by the bullies, he called on the European parties to the nuclear deal to review their approaches and behavior.

Reiterating that Iran has shown that it will not surrender to the bullying of foreigners, he added, the mounting pressure by the US and the unjust sanctions have only made the Iranians more determined to continue on their path.

The unilateral and misguided policies of the three European member states of the JCPOA, led by the US, to stop Iran's peaceful nuclear activities have always backfired, as Iran has been more determined to develop its nuclear technology, he said.

