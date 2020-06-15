Iran earmarks $33.3mn fund to export anti-corona products

Speaking in an interview with IRNA on Mon., Ali Vahdat stated, “planning is underway for helping competent knowledge-based firms in the country for the second time to export their products abroad usable in the fight against coronavirus.”

It is hoped that giant step will be taken regarding export of knowledge-based products overseas, he added.

Supporting the Fund in this period is related to facilities of guarantee letter, working capital and also measures that should be taken in cooperation with the Ministry of Industry, Mine and Trade and Central Bank of Iran [CBI] for these knowledge-based companies to export their products in sanctions terms and conditions, he stressed.

In the current year named after ‘surge in production’, suitable ways have been provided for knowledge-based companies especially in coronavirus conditions to export their anti-corona products overseas, he continued.

He went on to say that financial support of the fund caused knowledge-based firms to produce products needed in the fight against coronavirus rapidly including medical equipment, disinfectants, face mask as well as other relevant equipment.

To support more knowledge-based firms in the country, Iran National Innovation Fund has launched the exhibition entitled “Surge in Production and Achievements Taken in Fight against Coronavirus” in the presence of 50 knowledge-based Firms”, he added.

