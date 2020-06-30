Hook, Netanyahu emphasize extension of Iran's arms embargo

"Tehran is continuing its secret program to develop nuclear weapons," claimed Israel regime's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in a joint press conference with the US Special Representative for Iranian Affairs Brian Hook on Tuesday.

He praised the US for its "maximum pressure" policy on Iran, claiming that while Tehran tried to intimidate Washington, the US resolve left its efforts in shattered.

Netanyahu called for increase of sanctions against Iran, claiming that more sanctions are needed to stop Iran from attaining nuclear weapons.

He also praised the United States for the January drone strike that assassinated Lt. Gen. Qassem Soleimani, saying that Israel regime will do everything necessary to make sure that Iran does not expand its foothold in Syria.

Hook, in his turn, also reiterated his accusations against Iran, saying that Israel regime and the US "see eye to eye" on the need to extend the UN conventional arms embargo.

He also claimed that its expiration would allow it to export more arms to its regional proxies.

Hook, who has been involved in all kinds of anti-Iranian accusations and consultations since taking office as the US Special Representative for Iranian Affairs, claimed that Iran was the world's largest sponsor of anti-Semitism and terrorism, not just in the Middle East, but all across the globe.

On Monday, Brian Hook also visited Saudi Arabia and Bahrain. In their latest hostile measures against Tehran, Bahrain and the United States have pledged to counter Iran, expressing support to Washington’s struggles for extending an arms embargo on Iran which is due to end in October.

This follows US Special Representative for Iran Brian Hook’s visit to Riyadh during which he once again called for extending an expiring United Nations weapons embargo on the Islamic Republic, claiming that lifting the arms embargo on the country will trigger an arms race in the Middle East region.

The accusations come as the United States, the biggest arms exporter in the world, has been supporting a devastating Saudi-led war in Yemen, which the UN has described as the world's worst humanitarian crisis.

Washington has stepped up calls for the extension of the UN arms embargo on Iran, which will expire in October under UN Security Council Resolution 2231, which endorses Iran nuclear deal, officially known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

The Trump administration has threatened that it may seek to trigger a snapback of all sanctions on Iran if its attempts to extend the arms embargo fail.

