Submission to US won’t provide regional security: Iran

“It is surprising that countries, such as Saudi Arabia, that are sources of terrorism and extremism in the region and have sowed instability in the region for years by supporting terrorist groups such as al-Qaeda and ISIL, are now making baseless allegations against the Islamic Republic of Iran,” Foreign Ministry Spokesman Abbas Mousavi said on Tuesday.

“This is while the Islamic Republic, but its responsible measures, has cut short the hands of the terrorist groups from the regional countries of the region,” he added.

The spokesman noted that following the US’ bullying and backing its call for the extension of an arms embargo against Tehran by countries that have been massacring innocent people in Yemen by American weapons for five years, is nothing but a bitter joke.

Mousavi noted that “it is time for these countries to stop making irrational comments and blindly following the United States, which is itself a manifestation of oppression and injustice in the world.”

He warned those countries that “security will not be provided by obeying the United States.”

“The only way to create stability and security in the region is to change hostile behaviors and turn to regional cooperation,” he stressed.

In their latest hostile measures against Tehran, Bahrain and the United States have pledged to counter Iran, expressing support to Washington’s struggles for extending an arms embargo on Iran which is due to end in October.

This follows US Special Representative for Iran Brian Hook’s visit to Riyadh during which he once again called for extending an expiring United Nations weapons embargo on the Islamic Republic, claiming that lifting the arms embargo on the country will trigger an arms race in the Middle East region.

The accusations come as the United States, the biggest arms exporter in the world, has been supporting a devastating Saudi-led war in Yemen, which the UN has described as the world's worst humanitarian crisis.

Washington has stepped up calls for the extension of the UN arms embargo on Iran, which will expire in October under UN Security Council Resolution 2231, which endorses Iran nuclear deal, officially known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

The Trump administration has threatened that it may seek to trigger a snapback of all sanctions on Iran if its attempts to extend the arms embargo fail.

