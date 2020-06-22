Tehran, Kabul accord on ensuring security borders: Afghan official

Mansur Khaleghyar also informed that the two sides are cooperating on the preparation of the Iran-Afghanistan comprehensive cooperation document, too.

He added that the document is not signed yet and its details will be released within the next few days.

The Afghan official underlined that the recent incidents taken place for Afghan national at Iranian borders have made the two countries to pay specific attention to resolving the difficulties and ensuring the security of borders.

He named strengthening border security, joint struggle against human trafficking, and the prevention of illegal commutes to Iran as the main subjects of discussion in the recent Iran-Afghanistan talks.

As Khaleghyar added the two sides will continue conferring on the employment of Afghan nationals in Iran and affiliated issues including visa issuance in their future talks.

Iran and Afghanistan are resolved to prevent undesired incidents take place for Afghan nationals.

Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi met and held talks with his Afghan counterpart, Mirwais Naab, in Tehran on Sunday.

During the meeting, the two sides conferred on a host of issues of mutual interest and explored ways of broadening bilateral ties between the two neighbors.

Naab is accompanying Mohammad Haneef Atmar, the current acting Minister of Afghanistan's Foreign Affairs, who arrived in Tehran on Sunday and held talks with Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif and Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) Rear Admiral Ali Shamkhani.

