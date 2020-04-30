Iran FM holds phone talks with Eastern neighbors’ counterparts

According to a statement by Iranian Foreign Ministry, Zarif and Pakistan’s Makhdoom Shah Mehmood Qureshi have discussed bilateral relations, coronavirus outbreak, sanctions, and the latest political developments in Afghanistan.

In his conversation with Mohammad Haneef Atmar Afghan’s Acting Foreign Minister of Afghanistan, the two sides have conferred on political dialogue in Afghanistan, the anti-corona fight, and other issues of mutual interest.

The Iranian minister has also talked with Turkmenistan’s Raşit Meredow on US anti-Iranian sanctions, the pandemic, and the status of bilateral relations.

The talks come as Zarif had also held separate phone conversations on Wednesday with Afghan Presiden Ashraf Ghani and Abdullah Abdullah on the 'need for regional consensus for peace in Afghanistan and an immediate ceasefire'.

