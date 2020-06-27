US, Europe back crimes of MEK: Mousavi

In a Saturday tweet, Mousavi wrote, "39yrs ago, today, Iran Chief Justice Ayatollah Beheshti & 72 senior figures were assassinated by US-, Saddam-backed MEK terrorist cult."

"Since then, MEK has remained under US/Euro auspices, letting it horribly kill&maim 10000+Iranians," he added.

"Their blood on terrorist MEK supporters' hands!," Mousavi stressed.

Previously, Foreign Ministry Spokesperson roundly rejected the US State Department's annual report on terrorism, saying the world’s most infamous terrorist and the criminal regime is in no position to judge the other countries.

In a statement on Thursday, Mousavi dismissed the annual Country Reports on Terrorism released by the US regime, saying, “The Islamic Republic of Iran categorically rejects and condemns the US’ annual Country Reports on Terrorism because that regime is blatantly shifting the blame onto others, is utterly insincere, and has double standards in the fight against terrorism.”

The spokesman further slammed the US regime’s cowardly and terrorist move to assassinate Lt. General Qassem Soleimani –known as the hero of the war on terrorism- as a brazen example of the US regime’s terrorist crimes, saying, “The Islamic Republic of Iran, as the biggest victim of terrorist actions, which have been taken mainly with the US government’s direct and indirect supports, and with more than 17,000 people martyred in this path, is always at the forefront of the fight against terrorism at the global and regional levels.”

On 28 June 1981, Ayatollah Beheshti was assassinated along with more than 70 members of the Islamic Republic Party by Mohammad Reza Kolahi, a 23-year-old student and member of the Mujahedeen-i-Khalq.

MNA/IRN83835648