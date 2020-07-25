One killed after shooting in Florida military base

The incident was described by the base as a "domestic armed disturbance", Sputnik reported.

"One person has been declared dead and another injured. Identification of the deceased will be withheld pending 24 hours next-of-kin notification. Injured person has been transported to a local hospital", the base said in a statement posted on its Facebook page.

The base was put on lockdown after "domestic armed disturbance" was reported at around 7 pm local, and after about an hour, an "all clear" was issued.

The Air Force Office of Special Investigations has launched an investigation into the incident.

In early June, two US airmen died during a shooting incident at the Grand Forks Air Force Base in North Dakota.

MAH/SPUTNIK