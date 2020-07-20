1 killed, 8 injured in US' Northwest D.C shooting

D.C. Police Chief Peter Newsham said three men jumped out of a car and started shooting just before 5 p.m. at the intersection of 14th Street and Spring Rd NW, according to NBC.

Eight men and one woman were shot. One man died and several others had critical injuries.

Newsham said the shooting was not random and was part of an ongoing dispute between neighborhood crews.

Police are still searching for the suspects. Shooting Investigation at the intersection of 14th Street NW and Spring Road NW.

