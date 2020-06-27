  1. Politics
Jun 28, 2020, 1:20 AM

Police seize over 161 kg of illicit drugs in SW Iran

Police seize over 161 kg of illicit drugs in SW Iran

TEHRAN, Jun. 28 (MNA) – The anti-narcotics police forces of Iran’s southwestern province of Bushehr have seized over 161 kilograms of different illicit drugs.

The Police Chief of Bushehr Second Brigadier General Khalil Vaezi made the announcement on Saturday, saying that that following comprehensive intelligence operations, police forces confiscated 151 kg of hashish and 4 kg of crystal and 6 kg of heroin in the province.

one offender has also been arrested and handed to the Judiciary, he added.

The Islamic Republic has been actively fighting drug trades originating from Afghanistan in the past four decades, despite its high economic and human costs. The country has spent more than hundreds of millions of dollars on sealing its borders and preventing the transit of narcotics destined for European, Arab, and Central Asian countries.

According to reports, in 2018 alone, Iranian forces carried out 1,557 operations against drug traffickers, seizing approximately 807 tons of different types of narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances.

FA/ 4959490

News Code 160260

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 7 + 3 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News