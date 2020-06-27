Iran holds an intelligence, balanced approach toward narcotics battle

“Iran has a balanced, intelligent approach in the field of narcotics; the country has put preventive measures and plans to raise awareness about the negative impacts of drug abuse high on its agenda in a bid to reduce the demand for narcotics in the society,” Gahribabadi wrote on his Instagram page on Friday on the occasion of ‘International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking’, which is observed annually on 26 June.

“In this vein, more than 1.6 individuals were referred to over 9,000 healthcare centers in the country in the past Iranian year [ended March 19],” he added.

Iran is at the forefront of the fight against drug trafficking and thousands of Iranian forces have been so far martyred to protect the world from the danger of drugs. Despite high economic and human costs, the Islamic Republic has been actively fighting drug trafficking over the past decades.

The war on drug trade claimed the lives of nearly 4,000 Iranian police officers over the past four decades.

Gharibabadi noted that during the last fiscal, 30 Iranian forces were martyred in 2,319 operations against drug trafficking.

The Islamic Republic’s forces also dismantled over 1,886 narcotic rings in the past year and confiscated over 950 tons of different drugs, he added.

Tehran has always asked for international help in such operations, noting that the other countries, especially European states, should take responsibility and play a positive role in this fight or face its threats themselves.

The issue of drugs is a global scourge and there is the need for wide-scale cooperation at the international level so as to tackle this problem. Therefore, the Islamic Republic of Iran has adopted an interactive approach with the global community concerning the issue of drugs and has virtually indicated that it spares no efforts in enhancing cooperation with other countries and international organizations in the campaign against illicit drugs.

On this basis, Iran has always voiced its resolve for countering illicit drugs and reducing its harms at the global level. Iran's performance in countering drug trafficking has been effective in maintaining the security of different regions of the globe.

