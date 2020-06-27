Sanctions, assassination of Gen. Soleimani, not to break people’s resistance: FM Zarif

Sanctions and assassination of former IRGC Quds Force Commander Martyr Lt. Gen. Soleimani have not been and will not be able to defeat the resistance of people and the US policy has been nothing but humiliation for this country.

Speaking on Sat. on the occasion of the anniversary of 1987 chemical attack on the Iranian city of Sardasht in a Congress entitled “Honoring the War Veterans and Martyrs of Chemical Weapons, Burnt Breaths and Honoring the Victims of American Human Rights”, Zarif stated, “It is a great honor for me to be here and deliver a speech on the anniversary of chemical bombardment of the Iranian city of Sardasht.”

On this day, which is reminiscent of crimes against Sardasht and bombardment of this city, we face two aspects of human dignity. One aspect of it is the human dimension that went down in the history and showed that we do not violate human qualities in the face of oppression and savagery and also do not retaliate which is against humanity.”

Following the bombardment of the Iranian city of Sardasht, the United Nations repeatedly inspected and investigated Iran’s concerns about Iraq’s use of chemical weapons and Ba’athist regime of Iraq’s claim that Iran was using chemical weapons, he said, adding, “several reports showed that Iraq’s Ba’ath regime has certainly used these chemical weapons and the Islamic Republic of Iran did not use them at all.”

Sardasht was the culmination of former Iraqi president Saddam Hussein’s brutality. Sardasht is a sign of savagery of those who do not have any boundaries while seeking their goals and only use various inhumane methods to achieve their malicious objectives, Zarif reiterated.

Sardasht was the peak of the savagery of Iraq’s Ba’athist regime in Iran and Halabja was also the culmination of the brutality of this regime in Iraq but these were not the only cases, he said, adding, “Iraq has repeatedly used chemical weapons on its fronts against the Islamic Republic of Iran and Tehran repeatedly announced it to the United Nations and Security Council but the then UN Secretary-General and UN Secretariat sent inspectors to the Islamic Republic of Iran and reports showed that it was Iraq that had used chemical weapons against Iran but the UNSC did not condemn it.”

Elsewhere in his remarks, Zarif said that Iranian people have always witnessed the state terrorism of the United States.

Despite all well-documented reports, the United Nations Security Council did not condemn Iraq, he said, adding, “UNSC, which was under the control of domineering powers, did not condemn the Iraqi’s aggression against Iran even after it was announced that Iraq was an aggressor.”

Documents showed that Americans tried to blame Iran as the culprit for the bombardment of Halabja and Sardasht, he added.

Today’s sanctions imposed by the US against Iranian people and following the assassination of martyr Lt. Gen. Soleimani will not be able to defeat the resistance of Iranian people. The US policy has had nothing but humiliation for this country and has not even provided security for them, Zarif emphasized.

