Briefing on Iran's daily developments

So-called ‘maximum pressure’ to hit enemies themselves: Leader

Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei said that enemies’ efforts to bring the Iranian nation to its knees is futile. "If we do our duty, by God’s grace, the hostilities of the evil US and the evil UK as well as the European governments’ measures aimed at “maximum pressure,” as they call it, will fail. This will result in the Iranian nation’s punch striking them and pushing them back," said the Leader on Saturday while speaking in a video conference meeting with Judiciary officials on the occasion of the National Judiciary Week.

Sanctions, assassination of Gen. Soleimani, not to break people’s resistance: FM Zarif

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said that the US' imposition of sanctions against the Islamic Republic of Iran and the assassination of martyr Lt. Gen. Soleimani will not break the resistance and endurance of people.

US current policy not to lead to Trump reelection: Vaezi

Iranian President's Chief of Staff Mahmoud Vaezi in his Twitter account said that the White House's current policy will not lead to Trump's winning the election.

US, Europe back crimes of MEK: Mousavi

Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Seyyed Abbas Mousavi described the United States and Europe as a supporter of the crimes committed by the Mujahedin-e Khalq (MEK), that was responsible for the assassination of Ayatollah Beheshti in 1981.

COVID-19 cases surpass 220,000 in Iran

The novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) infected 2,456 people and claimed the lives of 125 patients in the past day, a senior health official said.

IRGC Ground Force unveils new military achievements

In a ceremony on Saturday, attended by the IRGC Commander Major General Hossein Salami, IRGC Ground Force unveiled four new homegrown military products, including a reconnaissance drone with a service ceiling of 12,000 feet.

Arms embargo has no effect on Iran's defense power: IRGC chief

Chief Commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) Major General Hossein Salami said that arms embargo has no effect on Iran's defense power.

Judiciary officials meet with Leader on National Judiciary Week occasion

Leader of Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei received a number of Judiciary officials on Saturday on the occasion of the National Judiciary Week. During the meeting, which was held via videoconferencing, Judiciary Chief Seyyed Ebrahim Raeisi delivered a report on the activities of the body in the past year.

IRGC Chief pays visit to body's Gorund Forces expo

Chief Commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) Major General Hossein Salami, on Saturday, paid a visit to the exhibition held by Ground Forces of the IRGC (acronymed as NEZSA in Persian).

Ayatollah Khamenei’s letter to Western youth ‘amicable, full of advice’

Christiane Zahra Guillaume, a French Journalist, says the second letter by Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei addressing young black people in America and the Arab young people in Europe in 2015 was an amicable letter full of advice. For many years, especially the past couple of years, a huge campaign against Islam has been launched through groups, such as the ISIL terrorist group, that use the name of Islam to disgrace this religion which is still unknown to a large majority of people, even to a great number of Muslims.

Flight 752 black box to be decrypted in France in July: ICAO

The International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) announced in its Twitter account on Friday that the black box of Flight 752, the passenger plane that was mistakenly downed near Tehran in January 2020, will be decrypted in next month in France.

Iran holds an intelligence, balanced approach toward narcotics battle

Iran’s permanent representative to international organizations in Vienna, Kazem Gharibabadi says the Islamic Republic’s anti-narcotics battle is not solely based on “fighting”, but it also involves other preventive measures.

