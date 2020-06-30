UNSC meeting on implementing Res. 2231 kicks off

This meeting is being held in New York on Tue. through video conference due to the coronavirus global pandemic. The 9th report of UN secretary general on the situation behind implementation of Resolution 2231 will be read.

Afterwards, Belgian representative, as facilitator of Resolution 2231, will submit a report on the measures taken in this regard to the member of the United Nations Security Council.

Following this, members of UN Security Council, including permanent and non-permanent members, will express their views on relevant issues and then, Iran’s UN Envoy will address the meeting.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif are scheduled to address the today’s meeting.

Landmark nuclear deal, known as Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action [JCPOA], was inked between Islamic Republic of Iran and permanent members of the United Nations Security Council, European Union plus Germany in mid-July 2015 with the collective resolution of UNSCR 2231.

Signing and sealing Iran’s nuclear deal [JCPOA] caused unilateral US sanctions imposed against Iran were either lifted or suspended. In the same direction, six previous UNSC resolutions, which had put Iran in a difficult situation in various aspects, were also lifted.

Under the mechanism defined in this resolution, the UN secretary general was committed to submit a report to the UNSC on the way of implementation of the resolution every six months.

Accordingly, it is scheduled that this report will be read in the UNSC officially and other members will exchange their views on it.

MA/IRN83839912