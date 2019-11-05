Sardasht hydroelectric power plant comes on stream

The hydroelectric power station has an installed capacity of 150 MW and generates 421 gigawatt-hours of electricity annually.

Some 60 percent of the plant’s equipment has been supplied by domestic producers and the rest has been imported from China.

The launch of Sardasht power plant will be in line with efforts to boost electricity generation from non-fossil fuel sources, such as hydropower, and reduce harmful emissions. Sardasht dam has a capacity of 380 million cubic meters of water.

Sardasht Dam, constructed on Little Zab River began taking in water in June 2017. Now after two years, the power plant adjacent to it is set to become operational.

Hydropower constitutes almost 15 percent, or about 12,000 MW of Iran’s total installed power capacity of 81,000 MW.

