Saddam invasion on Iran clear violation of intl. laws

International Conference on the Legal-International Claims of the Holy Defense kicked off on Tuesday and was attended by high-ranking Iranian officials.

Delivering a speech at the conference, the Iranian Foreign Minister reviewed the legal dimensions of the Iraqi imposed war against Iran in 1980-1988.

According to Article 51 of the UN Charter, military moves are allowed only if there has been an armed attack before, he said.

There is no doubt that Saddam Regime invaded the newly established Islamic Republic of Iran in violation of international laws, Zarif said, adding that a large-scale military attack on the Islamic Republic of Iran lacks any justification.

There have been repeated reports from the United Nations that Iraq has used military tools to target civilians.

Criticizing the United Nations’ inaction toward that the Saddam Regime’s crime against Iran, he said, “Iraq invaded Iran on September 22. On September 23, the UN Security Council issued a fruitless statement. On September 29, the UN Security Council passed Resolution 479 which will be a permanent stigma in the history of the Security Council.”

Referring to the use of chemical weapons during the war, he said that according to six or seven UN reports, it has been proven that Iraq has used chemical weapons against the Iranian military forces and civilians.

However, the United Nations passed no human rights resolution against the Saddam Regime until it invaded Kuwait, the Iranian Foreign Minister said, adding that United Nations should make effort to remove such stigmas from its record.

