Iran not to forget western countries’ support for Saddam in attack on Sardasht

In its twitter account, Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Sat. wrote, “it’s been 33yrs since chemical attack in Sardasht. We did & will never forget the support & complicity of US/Europe in the horrible attack by Saddam. We did & will never forget the UNSC silence on this heinous crime. We rebuild whatever they destroyed.”

Iraqi’s chemical bombing of border town of Sardasht was the most horrific chemical attack that inflicted many negative effects and consequences.

Islamic Republic of Iran declared the attack as ‘inhumane’ and called the city of Sardasht as the first city to fall victim to chemical weapons in the world after atomic bombing of Japan’s Hiroshima.

The chemical attack by invading Iraqi Ba’athist planes to the Iranian city of Sardasht killed 110 people and wounded 5,000 and a number of people in Sardasht are still struggling with the adverse effects and consequences of the bombing.

Iraq, on June 28, 1987, dropped what Iranian authorities believed to be mustard gas bombs on Sardasht, West Azerbaijan, in two separate bombing runs on four residential areas.

