Israeli regime facing ‘collapse from within’: Parliament Speaker

“The fake Zionist regime is facing the crisis of collapse to a point that the criminal prime minister of this regime is seeing an internal crisis for months regarding establishing its occupying cabinet,” Ghalibaf said on Wednesday in a meeting with Palestinian Ambassador to Tehran Salah Al Zawawi.

The issue of Palestine, the Iranian lawmaker continued, is the issue of Islam before being a political one. Imam Khomeini and his companions were concerned about Palestine even before the Islamic Revolution, he said, adding that after the victory in 1979, the issue became more important for Iranians.

Ghalibaf highlighted the need for keeping efforts in the path of resistance.

“The Zionist regime was assuming that the generation of Palestinians would forget their land and history but after seven decades of occupation of Palestinian territories, the youth of this country have become more determined in maintaining values and aims of their country.”

Supporting Palestine is a principal policy of the Islamic Republic, he said, adding that with God’s grace, the future is bright and resistance will continue till the ultimate victory.

For his part, the Palestinian ambassador congratulated Ghalibaf on his election as the speaker of the Iranian Parliament.

He went on to say that the Israeli regime was planning to expand its occupation to regions in Jordan, Syria, Lebanon, Iraq and Saudi Arabia but Imam Khomeini prevented the realization of those aims.

The US and the Israeli regime are seeking to prevent unity among the Islamic countries, Al-Zawawi said while also noting that the Israeli regime’s decline is certain.

