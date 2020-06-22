Zionists raid towns in West Bank, arrest 18 Palestinians

Zionists arrested four Palestinians in Ramallah, clashing with others in Issawiyah town in the occupied Al-Quds, Al-Masirah reported.

Media reports mentioned that three Palestinians were injured overnight in clashes with the Zionist occupation forces in Al-Moghir town in northern Ramallah.

Israeli regime's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the chairman of the Blue and White Coalition Benny Gantz recently agreed to form a coalition cabinet regarding the annexation of the Jordanian Valley and the Zionist settlements in the West Bank in early July.

Tel Aviv's decision has drawn strong opposition from Palestinian groups and regional organizations.

