Palestinian Resistance to respond strongly to Israeli annexation: Amir-Abdollahian

In a tweet on Friday, Amir-Abdollahian referred to the Israeli attempt to annex the West Bank to the occupied territories and wrote, “Any action by the fake Israeli regime in annexing the West Bank will be responded strongly by the Palestinian Resistance.”

He also noted that the future is undoubtedly in the interest of the Resistance and the Palestinian people and said, “The Zionists have no place in the future of the region.”

These remarks came as the Zionist regime intends to annex parts of the West Bank occupied in the 1967 war to its territory. This is part of Trump’s “Deal of the Century” and has angered Palestinians and international communities such as the European Union.

In this plan, the Zionist regime annexes the West Bank towns and the strategic Jordanian Valley to the Occupied Territories.

