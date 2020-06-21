Iran to dampen fight against drugs transit if intl. bodies fail to support: official

“Negligence of international organizations and European countries will make Iran decrease its activities in [drug] transit sector,” said Naser Aslani, deputy head of Iran Drug Control Headquarters in international affairs.

“What disaster do you think will happen in Europe if Iran overlooks trafficking of 30 tons morphine and 23 tons heroin?” he framed.

Iran broke the record of drug confiscation last year with seizing 950 tons of different illicit drugs, he said.

Today, Afghanistan police only seize some 200-300 tons of drugs despite the fact that it is the source of consignments, Aslani said, adding, “This shows that Iran is a victim of drugs.”

More than 76% of drugs last year have been discovered through intelligence operation which has decreased financial and human costs, the official noted.

International organizations have not helped Iran with the anti-narcotics operations under the pretext of sanctions, he lamented, adding that the Islamic Republic of Iran is fighting against drugs inside the country as well as its transit.

“Based on our religious beliefs, we consider no different between Iranian youth and European youth and we see protecting these people as our duty,” he said.

