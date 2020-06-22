Iraqi Army launches anti-ISIL operation near Saudi border

The Iraqi Army destroyed the equipment of ISIL terrorist forces in an operation in Wadi Hauran located in the western al-Anbar region, Sputnik reported.

The operation was launched based on accurate intelligence on the location and bases of ISIL elements, the report added.

Wadi Hauran region is located on the border between Iraq and Saudi Arabia and is one of the most important bases for ISIL in the al-Anbar desert.

It should be noted that despite the defeat of ISIL in Iraq, the underground bases of this terrorist organization are still active in the country.

The border areas between Iraq and Saudi Arabia have become one of the most important positions for ISIL elements.

