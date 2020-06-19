Zarif warns IAEA against adopting resolution for intrusive nuclear inspections

Following the submission of a draft by France, Britain and Germany – all parties to Iran’s nuclear deal (JCPOA) – to the IAEA Board of Governors calling on Iran to allow access to the sites, Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif warned that pushing for any intrusive inspections would ruin the possibility of any agreeable solution.

“BoG should not allow JCPOA enemies to jeopardize Iran’s supreme interests. E3 should not be an accessory, after failing own JCPOA duties,” Zarif tweeted late Thursday.

“We’ve nothing to hide. More inspections in Iran over last 5 years than in IAEA history. An agreeable solution is possible, but Res will ruin it,” he added.

Bloomberg reported on Monday that the document urges the Islamic Republic to “fully cooperate” with the IAEA investigation of its nuclear facilities and “expresses serious concern that, for over four months, Iran has denied access to the agency under the Additional Protocol.”

The European resolution — which is reported to have firm backing from the US — could be passed by consensus or face a vote by the 35-member IAEA Board of Governors.

Iran says such a resolution is based on anti-Iran allegations raised by Israel and serves American goals.

Succumbing to Washington’s pressure, the three European countries have so far failed to honor their commitments under the nuclear agreement and offset the impacts of US sanctions, which were re-imposed on Iran following the US' withdrawal from the deal in May 2018.

MNA