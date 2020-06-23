Parl. provides plan to oblige govt. to stop implementing ‘additional protocol’: spox

He revealed the provision of a statement by the Parliament National Security and Foreign Policy Commission in a reaction to IAEA Board of Governors’ anti-Iran resolution.

The text of statement in reaction to IAEA anti-Iran resolution is read as follows,

With issuing a political and unprofessional resolution against Iran’s peaceful nuclear program on June 19, 2020, the Board of Governors of the International Atomic Energy Agency [IAEA], which lacks legal and technical validity, made a big mistake.

The Resolution GOV/2020/34 of the International Atomic Energy Agency [IAEA], drafted by the three European countries including France, UK and Germany, has put forward the request of accessing Iran’s nuclear sites at the condition that Islamic Republic of Iran has had the maximum and most transparent cooperation with inspectors of the Agency in the recent years. As compared with other countries, Islamic Republic of Iran has had the maximum possible cooperation and interaction with the International Atomic Energy Agency.

But in contrast, IAEA has embarked on issuing a resolution against the Islamic Republic of Iran under the political and non-expert pressures of the United States and its allies.

Accordingly, Iranian Parliament National Security and Foreign Policy Commission rejects the resolution issued by the Board of Governors of the International Atomic Energy Agency categorically.

The Iranian Parliament believes succumbing to such a ‘political blackmailing’ equals establishing a wrong approach in accepting the culture of ‘dominance’ that will lead to increased structural discrimination in the NPT, according to MPs.

“The Iranian Parliament calls on the government to stop voluntary implementation of Additional Protocol and change inspections into offline.”

Lawmakers hoped that the IAEA would revise its ‘wrong and dangerous’ approach towards interacting with Iran and carry out its safeguards regime “independently and professionally not under the influence of political and hostile pressures of some members of the Board of Governors.”

Iran has said the IAEA Board resolutions are not legally binding, stressing that the information obtained via espionage by the Israeli regime which is now the basis of the Agency’s requests is invalid and unverifiable. Iran’s ambassador to the Agency said the adoption of the resolution would neither encourage nor coerce Tehran to grant access.

