Iranian Prosecutor Gen. calls for full report on Judge Mansouri's death

Hojjatoleslam Montazeri required Romania's Attorney General Augustin Lazar to clarify Mansouri's cause of death and the probable convicts of his death.

He asked for a full report on the case to be delivered to him as soon as possible through Iran's representative office in Bucharest.

The Spokesperson of the Iranian foreign ministry Abbas Mousavi said on Saturday that the Islamic Republic has called for the Romanian government to provide a credible and obvious explanation over the death of Iranian ex-judge Gholamreza Mansouri in Romania who is accused of corruption in Iran.

According to Mousavi, Interpol officials in Iran are in close contact with their counterparts in Romania.

Mansouri was arrested in Romania last week but was residing at the Duke Hotel in Bucharest, the capital, while the police monitored him.

He was accused of corruption and taking more than $500,000 in bribes.

According to preliminary reports, Mansouri apparently fell out of a window at a hotel in Bucharest.

Mousavi confirmed the news on his death on June 19, saying that Mansouri had previously visited the Iranian Embassy in Romania discussing ways of returning to the country.

