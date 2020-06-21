Iran calls for urgent clarification of judge Mansuri's cause of death

The note was delivered to the Romanian envoy due to the request of Mansouri's family and regarding Romani's responsibility in protecting his life besides the need for answering the public opinion, reports say.

In this message, Iran called for the acceleration of medical investigations over the case by Romania.

The Romanian envoy, for his part, vowed that he will inform the Islamic Republic about the taken measures by his country.

The Islamic Republic had previously called for the Romanian government to provide a credible and obvious explanation over the death of Iranian ex-judge Gholamreza Mansouri in Romania who is accused of corruption in Iran.

"The Islamic Republic had announced Mansouri as 'wanted'," Spokesperson of the Iranian foreign ministry Abbas Mousavi said on Saturday, reiterating Iran's urge for receiving clear information about his death, whether it has been suicide or anything else.

Brigadier General Hadi Shirzad, Head of International Affairs of Police and Director General of Interpol in Iran also said on Saturday that in a letter to Interpol in Romani, the Islamic Republic has wanted Mansouri's corpse back to Iran and has called for a comprehensive report on his death.

He added that in the case of Romani's agreement, Iran will dispatch an investigation delegation to the country over the issue.

Mansouri was arrested in Romania last week but was residing at the Duke Hotel in Bucharest, the capital, while the police monitored him.

He was accused of corruption and taking more than $500,000 in bribes.

According to preliminary reports, Mansouri apparently fell out of a window at a hotel in Bucharest.

