Iran urges Romania to provide obvious explanation over death of Gholamreza Mansouri

According to Mousavi, Interpol officials in Iran are in close contact with their counterparts in Romania.

"The Islamic Republic had announced Mansouri as 'wanted'," he said, reiterating Iran's urge for receiving clear information about his death, whether it has been suicide or anything else.

Brigadier General Hadi Shirzad, Head of International Affairs of Police and Director General of Interpol in Iran also said on Saturday that in a letter to Interpol in Romani, the Islamic Republic has wanted Mansouri's corpse back to Iran and has called for a comprehensive report on his death.

He added that in the case of Romani's agreement, Iran will dispatch an investigation delegation to the country over the issue.

Mansouri was arrested in Romania last week but was residing at the Duke Hotel in Bucharest, the capital, while the police monitored him.

He was accused of corruption and taking more than $500,000 in bribes.

According to preliminary reports, Mansouri apparently fell out of a window at a hotel in Bucharest.

Mousavi confirmed the news on his death on June 19, saying that Mansouri had previously visited the Iranian Embassy in Romania discussing ways of returning to the country.

