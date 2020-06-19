Foreign Ministry confirms death of Iranian judge in Romania

Foreign Ministry Spokesman Abbas Mousavi confirmed the news on Friday, saying that Mansouri had previously visited the Iranian Embassy in Romania discussing ways of returning to the country.

Following the Judiciary’s legal measure, he was detained by Romania’s Interpol police, waiting for extradition to Iran, Mousavi added.

“Therefore, we call on the Romanian authorities and police to carry out their legal duties and provide an official report on the exact cause of the incident,” Mousavi added.

Mansouri was accused of corruption and taking more than $500,000 in bribes.

According to preliminary reports, Mansouri apparently fell out of a window at a hotel in Bucharest.

MNA/IRN83826564