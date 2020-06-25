Iran's information about Judge Mansouri's case limited to reports of Romanian media: spox

He said Iran is following up on the case via its foreign ministry and Interpol and has also sent some letters to Romanian Judidicray head.

Iran will not leave the case for it had announced Judge Mansouri as 'wanted' and he was under the surveillance of the Police.

"Unfortunately, western and American countries who have big claims over the fight against money laundering and financial corruption have turned into a safe haven for Iranian financial criminals," he criticized.

Iran has called for the preparation of a full report on the death of Iranian ex-judge Gholamreza Mansouri in Romania, he added.

In a letter to Romania's Attorney General Augustin Lazar on Monday, Iran's Prosecutor General Mohammad-Jafar Montazeri asked for a full report on the case to be delivered to him as soon as possible through Iran's representative office in Bucharest.

The Spokesperson of the Iranian foreign ministry Abbas Mousavi said on Saturday that the Islamic Republic has called for the Romanian government to provide a credible and obvious explanation over the death of Iranian ex-judge Gholamreza Mansouri in Romania who is accused of corruption in Iran.

Mansouri was arrested in Romania last week but was residing at the Duke Hotel in Bucharest, the capital, while the police monitored him.

He was accused of corruption and taking more than $500,000 in bribes.

According to preliminary reports, Mansouri apparently fell out of a window at a hotel in Bucharest.

Mousavi confirmed the news on his death on June 19, saying that Mansouri had previously visited the Iranian Embassy in Romania discussing ways of returning to the country.

