UN to hold urgent debate on systemic racism in US

According to a released statement, the decision by the UN Human Rights Council followed a request last week by Burkina Faso on behalf of African countries.

In the past recent weeks, the US Police have killed two people of color, George Floyd in Minneapolis and Rayshard Brooks in Atlanta.

Their death, a poignant reminder of repeated unjustifiable killings of members of the African-American community by the US police, has been followed by protests across the country.

Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, in his live speech to the Iranian nation on June 3, said the "I can’t breathe" slogan used by the American people today is taking the words out of the mouth of all nations that the US has oppressed.

America is falling into disgrace due to their own behavior, he said, also pointing to American officials’ mismanagement of the coronavirus outbreak. Despite the fact that the US was infected with the virus later than others, US officials’ failed to use other countries’ experiences and the result was many times more fatalities, he said.

Despite all their crimes, Americans still pretend to back human rights, added the leader, noting “it is as if that black man was not a human”.

The American nation is feeling embarrassed for its government and they have the right to feel so, he said.

