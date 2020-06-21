US has denied right of breath to its own people: FM spox

In a tweet on Sat., Mousavi emphasized, “while the US regime is denying the right of breath to its own people & brutality suppressing the peaceful protests, the ‘defeaning silence’ of the so-called champions of the human rights in Europe & beyond, demonstrates, once again, their insincerity, hypocrisy & double standards.”

In a statement on Wednesday, Mousavi welcomed urgent meetings of the Human Rights Council during June 17-18 to review the killing of George Floyd and the issue of racism in the US.

"The Islamic Republic of Iran believes that UN capacities, resources, and mechanisms should concentrate on combating phenomena such as racism," Mousavi said, noting that based on its religious, cultural and national teachings, Islamic Iran has always been a pioneer in countering and combating racism, and believes in systematic combat against racism in some parts of the world, especially in the US.

