Iran to unveil some defense achievements on Natl. Defense Industry Day: Brig. Gen.

He made the remarks on Sat. and added that the Ministry of Defense will showcase defense achievements on various occasions before the end of the current year [March 20, 2021] to commemorate the 40th anniversary of the Sacred Defense, one of which is related to unveiling defense achievements on the National Defense Industry Day.

Turning to organize the 40th anniversary of the Sacred Defense Week [Iraqi imposed war against Iran, 1980-1988] in the presence of Iran’s Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces Major General Mohammad Bagheri, he said, “the Sacred Defense event is a turning point in the history of the Islamic Republic of Iran.”

For this purpose, effective measures had been taken for better organizing the 40th anniversary of the Sacred Defense but the outbreak of the novel coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, in the country overshadowed many of these activities which had already been planned for the event, Brigadier General Shabanian highlighted.

The National Defense Industry Day falls on August 22.

