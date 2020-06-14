IRGC seizes 888 kg of illicit drugs in Southern Iran

Second Brigadier General Ali Ozmaei said on Saturday that following comprehensive intelligence operations, IRGC Navy seized 840 kg of opium and 48 kg of heroin in the Persian Gulf.

The Islamic Republic has been actively fighting drug trades originating from Afghanistan in the past four decades, despite its high economic and human costs. The country has spent more than hundreds of millions of dollars on sealing its borders and preventing the transit of narcotics destined for European, Arab, and Central Asian countries.

According to reports, in 2018 alone, Iranian forces carried out 1,557 operations against drug traffickers, seizing approximately 807 tons of different types of narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances.

FA/FNA 13990324001047