Iran at forefront of fight against drug trafficking: cmdr.

Brigadier General Ghasem Rezaei,made the remarks on Wednesday, noting that over 3500 police forces have been martyred in the battle against drug trafficking in the past 40 years.

“In this regard, Western governments and nations must be grateful to the Islamic Republic of Iran as the forefront of the fight against drug trafficking,” he said.

“Combatting smuggling, especially fuel smuggling, is a priority for the law enforcement, and since the beginning of this year, fuel smuggling detections have increased by 20 percent compared to the corresponding period last year,” he added.

Despite high economic and human costs, the Islamic Republic has been actively fighting drug-trafficking over the past decades.

The country has spent more than $700 million on sealing its borders and preventing the transit of narcotics destined for European, Arab, and Central Asian countries.

