Police bust 2 tons of drugs in SE Iran

Commander of Iran’s Border Guards Brigadier-General Ahmad Ali Goudarzi broke the news on Friday, saying his forces gathered intelligence on the activities of a drug band at Rootak border region of Khash County and found out that the smugglers had plans to transfer the narcotics into the country.

He noted that tracking the band’s activities, the Police Force of Saravan entered an armed conflict with the smugglers, during which they managed to bust 2,320 kilograms of opium and a number of rifles and ammunition.

Iran is at the forefront of the fight against drug trafficking and thousands of Iranian forces have been so far martyred to protect the world from the danger of drugs.

According to reports, in 2018 alone, Iranian forces carried out 1,557 operations against drug traffickers, seizing approximately 807 tons of different types of narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances.

