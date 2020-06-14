IDO head calls on officials to pay more attention to culture

He made the remarks at the open session of the Parliament on Sunday while addressing lawmakers about the IDO’s plans and status.

The issue of culture is being neglected in the county, he lamented, noting that the fact that few lawmakers have welcomed joining the ‘culture fraction’ of the Parliament proves this.

He added that more work needs to be done in mosques, social media, and elsewhere to enhance the Islamic culture among the youth generation.

Qomi went on to criticize lack of enough monitoring over social networks such as Instagram which consume a significant part of Internet bandwidth in the country. “The country’s bandwidth has increased by 2.5 fold in the past year and 60 to 70 percent of this is often dedicated to Instagram.”

The social media blocked a poet with 200k followers after posting a poem about General Soleimani but is home to a singer whose tracks are full of inhumane concepts, Qomi added.

Elsewhere in his address, the IDO head said that major problems in fields of security and economy can be solved with paying attention to culture.

